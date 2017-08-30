Harvey To Slow To Tropical Depression Tonight

HOUSTON (AP) – The National Hurricane Center says Harvey should soon slow to a tropical depression.
Meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Wednesday that Harvey is “spinning down,” and while it is still a tropical storm with 45 mph (72 kph) winds, “it should be a depression sometime tonight.”
A depression has maximum sustained surface winds of 38 mph (61 kph) or less.
Feltgen says Beaumont, Texas, and Cameron, Louisiana, are “still under the gun” for rain from Harvey, and conditions won’t improve until Wednesday night.
The storm is forecast to then move from Louisiana into northwestern Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky.
The National Weather Service is predicting 5 to 6 inches (13 to 15 centimeters) of rain in western Tennessee. Flood watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.
