Rangers Announce Hurricane Relief Initiatives For Weekend Series

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers Wednesday announced several more initiatives to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The club says that 10 percent of the revenue of all ticket sales to this weekend’s series against the Los Angeles Angels will be donated to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through the Greater Houston Community Foundation to assist relief efforts. This includes tickets already sold for the three games as well as additional tickets that are sold.

The Rangers will also donate 10 percent of all revenue generated from merchandise and concession items purchased at Globe Life Park during the three game series.

The club previously announced that they will donate the proceeds from its Texas 2 Split 50/50 raffle to the American Red Cross for every game against the Angels.

On Tuesday, the Rangers ownership, Rangers, and the Rangers Foundation announced that they have pledged at least $1 million for the relief effort.

The Rangers say they will be accepting items such as bottled water, diapers, new blankets, and toiletries/hygiene products for the hurricane victims this weekend.

Items will be collected at the Home Plate, First Base, Third Base and Center Field gates at Globe Life Park on Friday from 4:00-7:30 p.m; Saturday from 3:00-6:45 p.m.; and Sunday from 12:oo-2:30 p.m.

The club will also partner with Fox Sports Southwest for an on-air benefit in late September for hurricane victims.