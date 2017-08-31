Harvey Resources: How To Get & Give Help

TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and much of south Texas. If you need help or would like to help, here are some resources to point you in the right direction.

Rescue & Evacuation

  • Find a shelter: Text SHELTER and your zip code to 4FEMA (43362). Or log on to the FEMA mobile app.
  • If you are planning on leaving your home, here is a map of flooded streets from the Houston Chronicle.
  • Here is a running list of those counties with mandatory or voluntary evacuations orders.
  • According to the Texas Tribune, the director of the federal Hurricane Harvey relief efforts warned people in flooded regions not to get into their cars. He said that it could put more lives at risk and drain resources that could be used to rescue citizens elsewhere.

Shelter & Relief

  • List yourself as ‘Safe’ with the American Red Cross. Find out how to get disaster assistance from the American Red Cross by calling 877-500-8645, or find a list of open shelters.
  • Here is an app to help locate people who may be missing in the flood.
  • United Way Helpline: Call 211 for information on shelters and other assistance.
  • The Texas Association of Business hotline provides resources to business owners affected by the storm. Call 512-637-7714.
  • Answers to basic legal questions in English, Spanish or Vietnamese: Call the State Bar of Texas legal hotline toll free at 800-504-7030.
  • Lawyer Referral: If you need a lawyer, call the State Bar’s Lawyer Referral & Information Service at 800-252-9690.
  • Unemployment Benefits: If you lost your job because of the hurricane, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Apply here.
  • Report missing children: Call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-866-908-9570.
  • Looking for refuge, Texas State Park camping is free to hurricane evacuees.
  • If you need emotional help or are in emotional distress, talk to a professional by calling the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or texting ‘TalkWithUs’ to 66746.
  • Towed Cars in Harris County: Call 713-308-8580 to locate your towed car.
  • Victoria: Grocery store HEB has a host of emergency measures in place, including a mobile kitchen serving meals in Victoria.
  • Dallas has started receiving people flown out of the flooded region. The city will also open three emergency evacuation shelters at Samuell Grand Recreation Center, Walnut Hill Recreation Center and Tommie Allen Recreation Center.
  • Austin: The Austin Disaster Relief Network activated a call center to provide resources and information to families impacted by the storm. Call 512-806-0800.

Recovery

  • Apply for disaster-related damage assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov. This is for residents and business owners.
  • Lost Dogs of Texas Facebook page documents pets they’ve found amid the storm. Coast Bend area | Houston area
  • Register your home’s damage with FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.
  • Check whether you’re eligible for disaster relief.
  • Government guidelines on replacing important documents.
  • RoweDocs is offering online healthcare services to Harvey victims.

If You Want To Help

Provide Shelter & Supplies

You Can Donate

Many of the resources on this list were complied by the Texas Tribune.

