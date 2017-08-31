TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
CBS 11 'The Ones For Texas' Relief Drive

North Texans Respond Big After Plea From Gulf Coast Animal Group

By Jennifer Lindgren
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A call for help from a South Texas animal rescue group leads to an outpouring of support from North Texans.

People joined together to save more than 130 dogs and cats from drowning in the floodwaters outside of Baytown.

North Texas animal rescue and foster group Dallas DogRRR (Rescue, Rehab, Reform) received a distress call from Tall Tails Rescue in South Texas on Monday. The water was rising and rescuers needed help getting animals out.

Dallas DogRRR coordinated with another North Texas group to shuttle the animals north. They put out the call on social media, and the MacArthur Hills Senior Living facility in Irving offered up a spare room as a makeshift shelter.

Volunteers arrived to help walk, comfort and bathe the dogs, and a veterinarian checked on each animal’s medical condition and provided care.

Many of the dogs and cats have since been taken in by other rescue groups across Texas, but more foster families are needed.

Dallas DogRRR is also looking for a storage space for the huge amount of donations they’ve received.  Other needs include plastic storage bins, Nylabones and chew toys, and dog beds.

