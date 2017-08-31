TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | How To Get & Give Help | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: Cowboys' Hurricane Harvey Relief Drive LIVE From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m On CBS 11

Pence Urges Congress To Act Quickly On Harvey

Filed Under: Congress, disaster aid, FEMA, Harvey, Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration expects Congress to “move quickly” to send federal cash to people and businesses in Hurricane Harvey’s disaster zone.

Pence also says more than 300,000 people have registered for disaster aid.

He spoke in Corpus Christi, Texas, after Harvey dumped record-breaking rain and caused widespread flooding along a swath of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Pence says he expects Congress to act on the White House request soon after lawmakers reconvene next week.

Harvey is the first major national disaster of the seven-month-old Trump administration.

During his own visit to the region earlier this week, Trump pledged to send federal aid to the region quickly.

gettyimages 841052428 Pence Urges Congress To Act Quickly On Harvey

HOUSTON, TX – AUGUST 30: Flooded homes are shown near Lake Houston following Hurricane Harvey August 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The city of Houston is still experiencing severe flooding in some areas due to the accumulation of historic levels of rainfall, though the storm has moved to the north and east. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch