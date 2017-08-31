Pence Urges Congress To Act Quickly On Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration expects Congress to “move quickly” to send federal cash to people and businesses in Hurricane Harvey’s disaster zone.

Pence also says more than 300,000 people have registered for disaster aid.

He spoke in Corpus Christi, Texas, after Harvey dumped record-breaking rain and caused widespread flooding along a swath of the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Pence says he expects Congress to act on the White House request soon after lawmakers reconvene next week.

Harvey is the first major national disaster of the seven-month-old Trump administration.

During his own visit to the region earlier this week, Trump pledged to send federal aid to the region quickly.

