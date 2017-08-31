Six Flags Plans New ‘Harley Quinn’ Ride For 2018

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – DC Comics villain Harley Quinn became a household name thanks to last year’s “Suicide Squad.” The comic book charcater is now ready to receive a newly upgraded amusement park ride at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington. The all-new Harley Quinn Spinsanity is scheduled to debut next year.

The first-of-its-kind ride was inspired by the movement of a gyroscope, according to a park statement. It features a triple-box design that allows a gondola filled with thrillseekers to spin around three axes — rotating forward, backward and sideways at up to 70 feet in the air.

The floorless gondola seats 24 passengers, restrained by over-the-shoulder harnesses. These riders experience a combination of positive and negative gravitational forces as they whirl through the air with their feet dangling. The ride promises a series of unpredictable flips and pivots, twists and turns.

“Once again, Six Flags is the leader in thrills with the most innovative, record-breaking rides and attractions in the industry,” park president Steve Martindale added in a written statement. “Harley Quinn Spinsanity is sure to captivate guests with each sinister spin.”

The new Harley Quinn Spinsanity is set to open in the spring of 2018 and will still be located in the Gotham City section of the park. The previous version of the ride was called Crazy Legs before it received a Harley Quinn paint job. There’s been no word about what might happen to that ride going forward.

Harley Quinn Spinsanity is one of many thrill rides at Six Flags Over Texas that have been inspired by DC Comics characters including: Batman: The Ride, Superman: Tower of Power, Aquaman Splashdown, The Joker, The Riddler Revenge, Catwoman Whip, Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast and Justice League: Battle For Metropolis.