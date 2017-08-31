TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP: CBS 11 'The Ones For Texas' Relief Drive

Wells Fargo Says 3.5 Million Accounts Involved In Scandal

Filed Under: Bank, Bank Loan, Banker, Banking, Checking Accounts, sales practices, Wells Fargo

NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo is now saying 3.5 million accounts were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, a dramatic increase from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.

After the bank acknowledged in September 2016 that its employees opened 2.1 million accounts without getting customers’ permission, Wells Fargo agreed to look for fake accounts going back an additional two years to 2009. This was because news reports showed that problems at Wells started before 2011, which is what Wells originally admitted.

Wells plans to pay out an additional $2.8 million in refunds to the impacted customers.

Separately Wells also found 528,000 customers were signed up for online bill payment when they did not ask for it. The bank will give $910,000 in refunds to those customers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch