Juvenile Detained In Bedford Teen’s Death

Kaytlynn Cargill was last seen three days ago when she took her dog for walk. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Bedford Police Department has detained a 16-year-old acquaintance of Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, in connection with her death.

The juvenile was detained Friday morning and taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth.

Cargill was last seen alive, walking her dog on June 19 inside the Oak Creek Apartments, in Bedford, where she lived. When Cargill didn’t return home after 30 minutes, her parents began looking for her. Her mother later found the pet tied to a fence… but her daughter was nowhere to be found. Thus, they called police.

At the time, Bedford police said they were treating her case as a “missing runaway.”

Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson detailed how the investigation began at a press conference back in June. He said — on Monday (June 19)– night officers responded to a missing person call, initiated a report, and later entered Kaytlynn’s information — into both local and national databases — as a missing child.

At that time, Gibson said officers had no indication that the teen had been abducted or was in danger. “Some of the comments shared by the stepfather was they felt like Kaytlynn may possibly be playing at a friend’s house,” he said.

On Tuesday, June 20, Bedford police initiated a “child is missing alert” – which sends an automated phone call to the community. They also sent out a community message alert and posted missing bulletins of Kaytlynn on their social media sites.

Chief Gibson also addressed the fact that an Amber Alert was not issued and again said it didn’t happen because Kaytlynn’s case did not meet the criteria necessary to issue the child abduction emergency.

It was on Wednesday the 21st when Bedford police were contacted by Arlington police in reference to body found at a landfill in their city, 15 minutes away from where Cargill lived. The body was the missing teen.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled her death homicidal violence.

This is a developing story, click back for updates.

