Things We’re Finding Out Reason Jones Didn’t Think Zeke Would Be Suspended

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits the NFL isn’t looking too good right now in the Ezekiel Elliott suspension appeal case after an injunction was filed by the NFLPA on behalf of Elliott.

Last Thursday night the NFL players’ union sued the league on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott seeking to vacate the upcoming ruling of an arbitrator on the appeal of the Dallas running back’s six-game suspension in a domestic violence case.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, accuses the NFL’s appeal process of being “fundamentally unfair” because arbitrator Harold Henderson denied a request to have Elliott’s ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson testify at a hearing that wrapped up earlier Thursday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to the question from The Fan if it would be fair to say some of the things we’re finding out now are reasons he (Jones) didn’t think Zeke would be suspended after the league investigators’s report was finally released.

“Very, very…I mean yes” said Jones.

When asked about the report that no punishment for Elliott was recommended by an investigator, but was not involved in the final process, Jones replied, “I had known there was a lot here, and there has been, there is….that needs that type of evaluation” said Jones. “I’m going to really reserve my comments, I think you’d understand, especially since it’s in a court situation.”

“I’ve thought the best thing to do is not to comment, but when this thing (investigation) gets to a point to where I can, then believe you me I’ll be commenting. And I’ve got a lot to say” said Jones.

