Massive North Texas Drug Ring Busted, 28 Charged

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW/AP) – More than two dozen suspects have been arrested in the investigation of a North Texas drug ring.
Federal prosecutors on Friday announced 28 people were charged over their alleged involvement in a methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin operation in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas.
Officials say 25 people were arrested Thursday. Three others remain fugitives.
Each suspect is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Those charged include:
Efrain Rangel Arias, aka “Pollo,” 43
Alcadio Caballero De La Torre, aka “Coochi,” 35
Jennifer Louann Cherry, 40
Jose Soto-Silva, aka “Feo,” 30
Luis Soto-Silva, aka “Pecas” and “Tucan,” 29
Fernando Obregon, aka “Pri,” 23
Isidro Molina, aka “Chileno,” 23
Encarnacion Hurtado-Cruz, aka “Pancho,” 55
Alejandro Hernandez, aka “Alejandro Rodriguez,” 19
Juan Martinez-Fiscal, 27
Efrain Sifuentes, 25
Adan Barrientos, 20
Luis Varela, 21
Edgar Graciano, aka “Firulais,” 24
Israel Enriquez, 25
Maelena Rodriguez, aka “China”
Daniel Marentes, 26
Gloria Jaimes, 53
Miguel Robles, 35
Eduardo Grimaldo, aka “Lalo,” 29
Daton Degnide, 30
Mounib Shalash, 38
Gerson Ortiz-Barrera, 21
Richard Moilna, 25
Alexis Hernandez-Escobar, 36
Prosecutors in Fort Worth say conviction could lead to maximum 40-year prison terms and a $5,000,000 fine.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)