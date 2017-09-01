North Texas Volunteers Serving Compassion To Houston Flood Victims

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Before the flood waters reached historic levels in Houston, volunteers with the Dallas-area Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief team were on the road to help.

All week the team of volunteers has been cooking 14,000 meals a day at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston.

The convention center has served as a shelter for as many as 10,000 people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

“This is our ministry,” said Ray Gann, who leads the team of 45 volunteers. “When people are in desperate need, they need food to eat.”

Food, however, is not all they need which is why a big helping of compassion is served with every meal.

“We want to give them the love and support they need and the encouragement that we’re there for them,” said volunteer Gina Macon of Flower Mound.

One of the evacuees at the Houston shelter who Macon stopped and visited with was Cheynna Galvan.

Galvan has plenty of reasons to be skeptical about people wanting to help.

Shortly before Hurricane Harvey hit, she said a man asked her if he could help her move her stuff to safety.

However, when she went inside to get more of her possessions, the man took off.

“He just left. He had all my clothes, my Bible, all my stuff was stolen,” Galvan said.

After serving lunch, Macon walked back into the convention center this time to give Galvan a Bible to replace the one she lost.

“I know they care. I know they care about me,” Galvan said.