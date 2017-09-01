CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Two Days Later, Beaumont Still Without Water

By MaryAnn Martinez | CBS11 News
Filed Under: Harvey, hurricane, water

BEAUMONT (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a crisis worse than Harvey in one Texas city.

Beaumont has been without water for two days. The city’s two sources of water were flooded by Harvey. The water facilities are under water, as pumps are rushed into Beaumont to get water flowing again.

Just a trickle is the most coming out of faucets there. The few who have water in Beaumont are being told to boil it. Most everyone else in town doesn’t have water. City and state law enforcement passed out free cases of water to thirty Beaumont residents all day long.

“It’s honestly put our city in an emergency situation, more than it was just with the flooding that we were having prior to the loss of the water supply,” said Beaumont spokeswoman Ofc. Haley Morrow.

Losing water has essentially shut down the town. Most businesses, including grocery stores, are closed. Even hospital patients were airlifted out. Some residents have left to neighboring towns that do have water.

The city is working around to get the water running again, but no time frame has been given.

 

