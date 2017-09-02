Police: 9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Self On Accident

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City police are investigating after they say a nine-year-old boy fatally shot himself with a gun he found in a home.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Parker Road East just before 3:20 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a woman crying hysterically as she was waving them down.

When officers entered the home, they found a child a gunshot wound in the master bedroom. They say a semi-automatic handgun was on the floor next to the boy. A drawer to a nightstand was also open.

The Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar personnel arrived at the scene to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the nine-year-old found the gun in the nightstand and was playing with it when it went off.

Haltom City detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Police say the case will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office for review upon completion of the investigation. The District Attorney’s office will make a decision on charges in the case.