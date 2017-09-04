CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Family Photos Saved In Spite Of Harvey Destruction

Family Photos Saved In Spite Of Harvey Destruction

By Ken Molestina
KINGWOOD (CBS11) – Cleanup efforts are well underway for many people in the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey dumped relentless rain creating historic floods.

For people in Kingwood a suburb northeast of Houston, the devastation was extensive and wide spread.

Piles of debris and belongings line the streets and curbsides.

Jesse Smetherman, a resident of the area showed CBS11 around the inside of his home now stripped to the studs.

He said they had to rip out everything from dry wall to the floors.

It’s all gutted, but he isn’t too worried about that.

He said what he really cared to salvage was a vintage collection of family photos that have been in his family for generations.

“As we were trying to salvage what he we could putting them out to dry I was noticing the dates they were taken one of them was a relative from 1897,” said Smetherman.

Smetherman said he has been holding on to the photos for safe keeping and never thought they would be soaked by flooding and left to dry out in the sun.

Eventually he will get back into his home with his family, but for now he says he’s just happy we was able to save a large portion of his family photo collection.

