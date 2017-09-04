Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Get Down, Get Down (On The Floor)”

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Get Down, Get Down (On The Floor)”

By Ken Foote
Filed Under: Joe Simon, Music, summer songs

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Now, summer isn’t officially over until September 22, I thought we would do one more “summer song.” This week’s song isn’t really about summer, but was released in May 1975 and was a top 10 hit for R&B singer Joe Simon.

Simon, with a beautiful baritone voice, had been recording songs since the late 1950s and starting charting in 1968 with “You Keep Me (Hangin’ On).” Born in Simmesport, Louisiana, he sang in his father’s church. (Later, Simon retired from the recorded music business and went into the ministry himself.) He had some decent hits such as “The Chokin’ Kind” and “Power of Love.” But his most successful hit would be his last one to chart on the Billboard Top 40.

Written and produced by Simon and Raeford Gerald, a record executive named Roy Rifkind suggested that they come up with a song in the disco vein which was hot in 1975. The result turned out to be “Get Down, Get Down (On The Floor).” It hit No. 8 on the Billboard Top 40 and No. 1 on the Billborad R&B chart.

The lyrics go like this:

Everybody won’t you get on the floor
(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)
We got a kung fu bumpin’ ’til it’s time to go
(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)
Come on get down, get down
Grab your partner and dance to the beat
(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)
Let the music control your feet, now
(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)

Come on and party, baby
(Get down, get down)
Get down all night long
Baby, why don’t ya
(Get down, get down)
Me and you
(Get down, get down)

I know you have it
(Get down, get down)
Why don’t you get on the floor and let the good time roll
Come on and let it roll
I feel the beat, I feel the heat

So, here it is, Joe Simon’s last and most successful Billboard hit.

More from Ken Foote
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch