Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: “Get Down, Get Down (On The Floor)”

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Now, summer isn’t officially over until September 22, I thought we would do one more “summer song.” This week’s song isn’t really about summer, but was released in May 1975 and was a top 10 hit for R&B singer Joe Simon.

Simon, with a beautiful baritone voice, had been recording songs since the late 1950s and starting charting in 1968 with “You Keep Me (Hangin’ On).” Born in Simmesport, Louisiana, he sang in his father’s church. (Later, Simon retired from the recorded music business and went into the ministry himself.) He had some decent hits such as “The Chokin’ Kind” and “Power of Love.” But his most successful hit would be his last one to chart on the Billboard Top 40.

Written and produced by Simon and Raeford Gerald, a record executive named Roy Rifkind suggested that they come up with a song in the disco vein which was hot in 1975. The result turned out to be “Get Down, Get Down (On The Floor).” It hit No. 8 on the Billboard Top 40 and No. 1 on the Billborad R&B chart.

The lyrics go like this:

Everybody won’t you get on the floor

(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)

We got a kung fu bumpin’ ’til it’s time to go

(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)

Come on get down, get down

Grab your partner and dance to the beat

(Get on the floor and let the good time roll)

Let the music control your feet, now

(Get on the floor and let the good time roll) Come on and party, baby

(Get down, get down)

Get down all night long

Baby, why don’t ya

(Get down, get down)

Me and you

(Get down, get down) I know you have it

(Get down, get down)

Why don’t you get on the floor and let the good time roll

Come on and let it roll

I feel the beat, I feel the heat

So, here it is, Joe Simon’s last and most successful Billboard hit.