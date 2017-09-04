Gov. Abbott Adds 7 Texas Counties To Presidential Disaster Declaration

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott Monday requested seven additional Texas counties be added to the Federal Disaster Declaration previously granted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

This request will bring the total number of counties receiving assistance to 43.

The counties are: Austin, Bastrop, DeWitt, Gonzales, Karnes, Lavaca and Lee.

The newly requested counties will now be eligible to receive Individual Assistance, Public Assistance (Categories A and B including Direct Federal Assistance) and Hazard Mitigation from FEMA in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Additional counties will be added as they meet federal requirements.

“While the road to recovery is a difficult one, Texas remains committed to helping the victims as long as it may take,” said Governor Abbott. “I am pleased with the work of our federal partners to help Texas get critical resources to those in need. Rebuilding after a disaster is no small feat, but I have no doubt we will recover stronger than ever before.”

The additional counties were immediately granted approval by FEMA.