CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast | Damage Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HOW YOU CAN HELP

Veterans Head To Coast To Help With Harvey Cleanup

By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Disaster Recovery, Grand Prairie, Gulf Coast, Harvey, Team Rubicon

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A team of military veterans from Grand Prairie is deploying to the Gulf Coast on Monday to help Hurricane Harvey victims. They are known as Team Rubicon, and they are heading down in vans loaded with supplies to assist homeowners with clearing debris and repairing homes.

Among the items that Team Rubicon is bringing to the coast are hammers, electric saws, and rakes to clear away mud and tear out carpeting and drywall. “We’re mucking out houses, demolishing houses,” added Dennis Clancey with Team Rubicon, “a lot of the hard, dirty work.”

screen shot 2017 09 04 at 5 39 24 am copy Veterans Head To Coast To Help With Harvey Cleanup

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The veterans with this disaster response nonprofit said that they are getting involved to help out flood victims. And they are in it for the long haul. Team Rubicon was initially called in to assist with boat rescues. That mission has now transitioned over to cleanup and recovery.

“We fill the gap in the immediate aftermath of disasters,” Clancey said, “whether its a flood, an earthquake, domestically here or internationally.”

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch