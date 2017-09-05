RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Dallas Readies For 1,000 Harvey Evacuees From Louisiana Shelters

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Officials say they’re preparing the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the possible arrival of 1,000 Texas residents who fled Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding. The evacuees are being temporarily housed at shelters in Louisiana.

Dallas city spokeswoman Monica Cordova said Tuesday that Texas emergency management officials have not yet determined where the evacuees will be sent when they arrive in the coming days, but that Dallas is a leading option.

The more than 1,000 evacuees would travel by bus to Dallas from shelters in Alexandria and Shreveport, Louisiana.

The city has meanwhile closed its other shelters, at the Walnut Hill Recreation Center and Samuell Grand Center, and consolidated the people who fled Harvey’s destruction at the Hutchison center in downtown Dallas.

Cordova says approximately 3,000 evacuees stayed at the center Monday night. It can accommodate 5,000.

