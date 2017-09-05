Former Maypearl Police Chief Won’t Face 2nd Sexual Assault Trial

SNYDER (CBSDFW.COM) – It appears former Maypearl police chief Kevin Coffey will not face a sexual assault trial in Johnson County.

State records show Coffey was transferred to a prison in Snyder where he is serving a 40-year prison term.

Earlier this year a jury in Waxahachie convicted Coffey of having sexual contact with a 14-year old girl. It was reportedly a relationship that involved him exposing himself, having online video chats with and sexually touching the teen. In at least one situation the now 50-year-old former Chief allegedly grabbed the girl’s hair and kissed her, before inappropriately touching her.

Parents of the now 16-year-old girl say Coffey made contact with the teen by cell phone and in person for more than two years. When interviewed the girl said Coffey first contacted her on Facebook.

Former prosecutor Toby Shook says it may not make sense to hold another trial when Coffey is already locked up.