Jerry Jones Likes Cowboys Chances Of Winning NFC East Better Than Last Year

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks his team has a better chance of winning the NFC East division crown then they did last year.

Coming off a strong 2016 season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells The Fan with the talent on the 2017 roster, he likes the team’s chances of winning the division better this year than he did at this time last year.

“I think we got the most out of what we had last year” Jones said when asked about a ‘minimum expectation’ for the team. “We had great input from sources we hadn’t really planned on. But fundamentally, I can look back and say ‘it makes sense’ with the great plays we had with the offensive line and the outstanding job we had with our talent that we had on defense.”

Jones gave an update on the roster following the weekend cuts and what he feels about each position.

Tyrone Crawford will play Sunday night vs NYG. “He’s ready. He’ll play Sunday night” said Jones.

For Jaylon Smith finally being healed and ready to play after a year on the sidelines, “He’s earned it” said Jones. “I think when you’ve got the right stuff, the kind of drive and focus, that’s what i’m looking forward to.”

But when asked if Jaylon would be starting: “Between Jaylon and Durant, we have outstanding talent…we’ll play it by ear” said Jones. He also added that Chido ‘Cheeto’ Awuzie is expected to play on Sunday.

“I think [La’el] Collins upgrades us across the board” said Jones when it comes to the team’s offensive line. And on the starting left guard position, “We’ll see how we practice this week between Green and Cooper” said Jones. He wouldn’t name a starter.

“I really like where we are with dept at running back, that will really be a plus” said Jones.

