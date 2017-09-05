Jerry Jones Likes Cowboys Chances Of Winning NFC East Better Than Last Year

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter
HAPPENING LIVE SOON: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Provides Update On Harvey Recovery Efforts Along The Gulf Coast

Jerry Jones Likes Cowboys Chances Of Winning NFC East Better Than Last Year

Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Jerry Jones, New York Giants, NFL, NFL East, Texas

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks his team has a better chance of winning the NFC East division crown then they did last year.

Coming off a strong 2016 season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells The Fan with the talent on the 2017 roster, he likes the team’s chances of winning the division better this year than he did at this time last year.

“I think we got the most out of what we had last year” Jones said when asked about a ‘minimum expectation’ for the team. “We had great input from sources we hadn’t really planned on. But fundamentally, I can look back and say ‘it makes sense’ with the great plays we had with the offensive line and the outstanding job we had with our talent that we had on defense.”

Jones gave an update on the roster following the weekend cuts and what he feels about each position.

Tyrone Crawford will play Sunday night vs NYG. “He’s ready. He’ll play Sunday night” said Jones.

For Jaylon Smith finally being healed and ready to play after a year on the sidelines, “He’s earned it” said Jones.  “I think when you’ve got the right stuff, the kind of drive and focus, that’s what i’m looking forward to.”

But when asked if Jaylon would be starting: “Between Jaylon and Durant, we have outstanding talent…we’ll play it by ear” said Jones.  He also added that Chido ‘Cheeto’ Awuzie is expected to play on Sunday.

“I think [La’el] Collins upgrades us across the board” said Jones when it comes to the team’s offensive line. And on the starting left guard position,  “We’ll see how we practice this week between Green and Cooper” said Jones. He wouldn’t name a starter.

“I really like where we are with dept at running back, that will really be a plus” said Jones.

*Listen to Dallas Cowboys football in DFW on 105.3 The Fan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch