NFL Tells Federal Judge Elliott Will Play This Sunday

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, NFL representatives told the federal judge in Ezekiel Elliot’s case that the running back is playing Sunday against the New York Giants.

ALERT courtroom source to me: Judge Mazzant just askd #NFL if #EzekielElliott is onfield for #Cowboys this wk, even if HH rules. Answer: YES pic.twitter.com/oxp5J3xsDM — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) September 5, 2017

The judge has yet to make a ruling in the case after an arbitrator in Elliott’s appeal didn’t make a decision today.

Harold Henderson told both sides (NFL Players Association and the NFL) that he would rule on Elliott’s appeal by the close of business today, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, however, Pelissero later tweeted that the decision could be delayed due to the “volume of material.”

The NFLPA filing says Harold Henderson has informed the parties he'll rule on Zeke appeal by close of business today. So here we go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2017

Harold Henderson did tell sides he's trying to get Zeke decision done today, source said — but due to volume of material, nothing certain. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2017

It was originally thought that a decision would be made today because the NFL has a Tuesday deadline to announce a player’s suspension for that week, or so many thought they did.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL has observed a weekly deadline when it comes to the implementation of suspensions. If the appeal isn’t decided on by Tuesday then the suspension gets delayed by a week.

A source close to Florio says the practice arose over concerns of fairness and competitive balance. Which is basically saying that teams need to plan accordingly for who’s playing and who they are playing against.

Many reporters, the Cowboys and Elliott’s representatives apparently weren’t aware of anything different until NFL employees said there was no deadline regarding whether a player can play or not.

Earlier Tuesday, Pelissero and Ian Rapoport said Tuesday’s deadline relates to whether the player gets paid or not and has nothing to do with their eligibility.

While #Cowboys believe Harold Henderson must rule by 4 p.m. today or Ezekiel Elliott plays Sunday, league source says there is no deadline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2017

Clarity: 4 pm Tues deadline for Zeke Elliott relates to salary. If he’s on the roster past 4 pm, he gets paid. Doesn’t guarantee eligibility — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2017

Elliott’s lawsuit accuses the NFL’s appeal process of being “fundamentally unfair” because Henderson denied a request to have his ex-girlfriend testify at a hearing that wrapped up Thursday.

The suit also claims that NFL executives hid information that was favorable to Elliott before Commissioner Roger Goodell imposed the punishment Aug. 11.

The lawsuit also accuses NFL special counsel Lisa Friel of withholding from Goodell the word of co-lead investigator Kia Roberts, who the suit says concluded that the accuser wasn’t credible and that discipline wasn’t warranted.

“The withholding of this critical information from the disciplinary process was a momentous denial of the fundamental fairness required in every arbitration and, of course, does not satisfy federal labor law’s minimal due process requirements,” the lawsuit said.

Late Monday, the NFL asked a federal court to toss the request from Elliott’s legal team for a temporary restraining order.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.