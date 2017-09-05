CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NFL Tells Federal Judge Elliott Will Play This Sunday

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Fisher, NFL
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys indicates a first down in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, NFL representatives told the federal judge in Ezekiel Elliot’s case that the running back is playing Sunday against the New York Giants.

The judge has yet to make a ruling in the case after an arbitrator in Elliott’s appeal didn’t make a decision today.

Harold Henderson told both sides (NFL Players Association and the NFL) that he would rule on Elliott’s appeal by the close of business today, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, however, Pelissero later tweeted that the decision could be delayed due to the “volume of material.”

It was originally thought that a decision would be made today because the NFL has a Tuesday deadline to announce a player’s suspension for that week, or so many thought they did.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL has observed a weekly deadline when it comes to the implementation of suspensions. If the appeal isn’t decided on by Tuesday then the suspension gets delayed by a week.

A source close to Florio says the practice arose over concerns of fairness and competitive balance. Which is basically saying that teams need to plan accordingly for who’s playing and who they are playing against.

Many reporters, the Cowboys and Elliott’s representatives apparently weren’t aware of anything different until NFL employees said there was no deadline regarding whether a player can play or not.

Earlier Tuesday, Pelissero and Ian Rapoport said Tuesday’s deadline relates to whether the player gets paid or not and has nothing to do with their eligibility.

Elliott’s lawsuit accuses the NFL’s appeal process of being “fundamentally unfair” because Henderson denied a request to have his ex-girlfriend testify at a hearing that wrapped up Thursday.

The suit also claims that NFL executives hid information that was favorable to Elliott before Commissioner Roger Goodell imposed the punishment Aug. 11.

The lawsuit also accuses NFL special counsel Lisa Friel of withholding from Goodell the word of co-lead investigator Kia Roberts, who the suit says concluded that the accuser wasn’t credible and that discipline wasn’t warranted.

“The withholding of this critical information from the disciplinary process was a momentous denial of the fundamental fairness required in every arbitration and, of course, does not satisfy federal labor law’s minimal due process requirements,” the lawsuit said.

Late Monday, the NFL asked a federal court to toss the request from Elliott’s legal team for a temporary restraining order.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.

