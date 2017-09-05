Sessions: Program Known As DACA Is Being Rescinded

President Donald Trump will phase out a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. He will call for Congress to find a legislative solution to protect the immigrants, who are often called “Dreamers.”
“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says. “President Obama was nullifying part of a law that he simply disagreed with.”
“We are people of compassion…But there’s nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws,” Sessions said.
Trump suggested in an earlier tweet Tuesday that it would be up to Congress to ultimately decide the fate of those covered by President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.
DACA has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S.
