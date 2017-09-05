Suspicious Substance Sent To U.S. Rep. Sessions’ Dallas Office

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI is analyzing a letter containing a suspicious substance that was sent Tuesday to the Dallas district office of Congressman Pete Sessions.
No one was hurt.
Authorities have not identified the substance.
U.S. Rep. Sessions released the following statement:
This afternoon my District Office received an envelope with a suspicious, unknown substance. The FBI just cleared the situation and has taken the letter for further analysis. I would like to thank the local law enforcement and FBI for their swift response to what could have been a life threatening situation for members of my District team.”