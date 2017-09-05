You Should Almost Never Close A Credit Card — Here’s Why

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

You Should Almost Never Close A Credit Card — Here’s Why

Filed Under: Bad Credit, credit card, credit card accounts, credit card debt, Credit Cards, credit rating, Credit score, debt

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – It seems like common sense: Closing a credit card reduces the possibility of more debt, so that should help your credit score, right? Not so fast. What will likely happen is your score will go down. How much it drops depends on the card you close and its limit.

When you cancel a card, you eliminate some of the available credit that you once had. That changes your utilization rate, or the percentage of available credit that you use. That’s an important factor in calculating your credit score, and a lower rate—ideally below 30 percent—is better.

  • Utilization Rate, Illustrated

Say, you have three cards, each with a $1,000 limit. Card A has a $500 balance, Card B has a $300 balance, and Card C has no balance. Together, the utilization rate for the cards is 27 percent ($800 in total balances divided by $3,000 in combined credit limits). But if you close Card C because you don’t use it anymore, the combined utilization rate of the two remaining cards shoots up to 40 percent ($800 in total balances divided by $2,000 in credit limits).

“If you’re looking for how problematic [closing a card] can be, it can be meaningless, or your score could fall as much as 40 to 60 points if your utilization skyrockets,” says credit expert John Ulzheimer. “So there’d better be a good reason [to close a card] because ‘I don’t want it anymore’ isn’t good enough.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch