Florida Residents Fleeing Irma, Arriving In Texas

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Florida Residents Fleeing Irma, Arriving In Texas

By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Airline, Airport, dfw, escape, evacuate, flight, florida, hurricane, Hurricane Irma, Irma, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Where will Irma go? And what level of devastation will accompany her arrival?  Even as forecasters keep a close eye on Irma’s track, some in South Florida aren’t waiting for answers:  they’re getting out of harm’s way, now.

“Very relieved, yes, we don’t know what’s coming yet,” said Isabel Maytan as she hugged her worried and waiting daughter-in-law, Karen Maytan, at DFW Airport Wednesday.  “I went through Andrew, so… that was very bad, we were leveled.”

Karen Maytan is relieved that she managed to get her mother on another flight.  Still, she worries.

“A lot,” she admits.  “My Dad is still there, ya know, that’s hard. But, he’s stubborn. But, I’m glad my Mom is here, my mother-in-law is here.”

Harvey’s heartbreak had no time to heal when Irma began churning in the Atlantic.

“Our friends called us, like a couple of days later, and was like, what are you going to do for the hurricane? and we’re like, wait, WHHAATT?” explained Jennifer Berger, Miami Style Mom blogger and native North Texan.  “And my husband, literally, the next day was on it, booked us flights yesterday morning, and we’re here.”

Theirs and just about every flight out of the sunshine state now crammed with passengers looking to escape the approaching storm.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” says Karen Maytan.  But, Maytan did see Hurricane Andrew–and that is one reason she worries.

The category 5 storm slammed into Florida in August 1992.  At this point, it is considered the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.  And today Florida’s governor Rick Scott warned that Irma is “bigger, faster and stronger” than Andrew.  But, by the time the governor uttered those words, native North Texas Jennifer Berger was already on an airplane, heading home to North Texas, giving no consideration at all to riding out the storm.

“No, definitely not,” says Berger.  “I have a four month old and an almost 3 year old, and we are not going to stay at home. It’s not safe.”

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for more than 30 airports.  The travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by Hurricane Irma to rebook without change fees.

Still, for many, the most pressing travel concern is how quickly they can get out of Irma’s way.

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch