NFL Denies Cowboys Seven Captains; Patriots Say They Have Seven

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys just can’t catch any breaks from the NFL, it seems.
Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension was denied by arbitrator Harold Henderson on Tuesday, and now on Wednesday, the Cowboys say they petitioned the league to allow them to have seven captains but that was also denied.
The league’s response, according to coach Jason Garrett, was that there is a maximum amount of six captains allowed per team.
Dallas players voted quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Jason Witten, linebacker Sean Lee, defensive end Tyrone Crawford, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and kicker Dan Bailey as the team’s captains. Notably left out is center Travis Frederick, who was a captain last season.
Curiously, the New England Patriots put out a post on their Instagram account with their captains on Wednesday afternoon … and they had seven of them.
Are the Cowboys about to enter themselves into another conspiracy with the NFL?