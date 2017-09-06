CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NFL Denies Cowboys Seven Captains; Patriots Say They Have Seven

Filed Under: Captains, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, NFL
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys argues a call during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Cowboys just can’t catch any breaks from the NFL, it seems.

Ezekiel Elliott’s appeal of his six-game suspension was denied by arbitrator Harold Henderson on Tuesday, and now on Wednesday, the Cowboys say they petitioned the league to allow them to have seven captains but that was also denied.

The league’s response, according to coach Jason Garrett, was that there is a maximum amount of six captains allowed per team.

Dallas players voted quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Jason Witten, linebacker Sean Lee, defensive end Tyrone Crawford, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and kicker Dan Bailey as the team’s captains. Notably left out is center Travis Frederick, who was a captain last season.

Curiously, the New England Patriots put out a post on their Instagram account with their captains on Wednesday afternoon … and they had seven of them.

Are the Cowboys about to enter themselves into another conspiracy with the NFL?

