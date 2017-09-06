RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Silver Alert Activated For Missing Princeton Man

Filed Under: Collin County, missing, Paul Wesley Rigby, Princeton, Princeton Police Department, Silver Alert, Texas

PRINCETON (CBSDFW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Collin County man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Princeton Police officials say 76-year-old Paul Wesley Rigby (6′ 0″, 215 lb) was last seen early Wednesday morning in Diboll, Texas driving a red, 2016 Ford F-150 truck (TX #HRR 733).

paul wesley rigby Silver Alert Activated For Missing Princeton Man

76-year-old Paul Wesley Rigby (6′ 0″, 215 lb) was last seen early Wednesday morning driving a red, 2016 Ford F-150 truck (TX #HRR 733).

Mr. Rigby has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.

Officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have information regarding Mr. Rigby, contact the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch