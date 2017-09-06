Silver Alert Activated For Missing Princeton Man

PRINCETON (CBSDFW) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Collin County man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Princeton Police officials say 76-year-old Paul Wesley Rigby (6′ 0″, 215 lb) was last seen early Wednesday morning in Diboll, Texas driving a red, 2016 Ford F-150 truck (TX #HRR 733).
Mr. Rigby has brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.
Officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you have information regarding Mr. Rigby, contact the Princeton Police Department at 972-736-3901.