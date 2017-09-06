Dallas Police Looking For Woman Impersonating Officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are on the lookout for a woman they say impersonated an officer in order to rob someone.
It happened August 11 in the 300 block of St. Augustine Drive in southeast Dallas.
Police said the woman told a man she was a police officer and demanded to see his identification.
“The suspect threatened the victim with arrest, so the victim pulled out his wallet,” said Senior Corporal DeMarquis Black. “The suspect took the wallet and fled.”
A surveillance camera at a nearby business captured images of the woman.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes her to contact investigators with the Financial Investigations Unit at 214-670-3548.