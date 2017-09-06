WOW Air Bringing Cheap International Fares To DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Iceland’s low-cost airline WOW Air is coming to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The carrier will begin offering their cheap international flights from DFW beginning in May of 2018.

Travelers flying out of DFW Airport will have non-stop access to the WOW Air hub in Reykjavik, Iceland three days a week, on a seasonal basis.

Connecting in Iceland, travelers from Texas can continue on non-stop to more than half a dozen European cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Paris. One-way fares to the cites can be as low as $99 and are generally less than $200.

But don’t expect perks on flights from the low cost carrier and there are fees for just about everything. The carry-on bag fee is $39.99. The fee for a checked bag is $59.99 if you do it in advance and $89.99 at the counter. There are also fees, ranging from $6.99 to $29.99, for various special seat assignments.

The airline will fly the Airbus A330 out of DFW Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and arrive the following day.

DFW Airport is WOW Air’s 13th U.S. destination. Mogensen said, “Because of our low-cost fares, we hope more people are enabled to experience international travel. Dallas Fort Worth is a world-class region and we can’t wait to give European travelers the opportunity to experience all that Texas has to offer.”