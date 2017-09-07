4 Americans In US Open Women’s Semis For 1st Time Since 1981

This combination made on September 6, 2017 of four photos shows US tennis players Sloane Stephens (top-L), Venus Williams (top-R), CoCo Vandeweghe (bottom-L) and Madison Keys playing during their 2017 US Open Women's Quarterfinal matches in New York. US 15th seed Madison Keys defeated Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday to complete the lineup for the US Open's first all-American women's semi-finals since 1981. In Thursday's semi-final matches, Keys will face 20th seed CoCo Vandeweghe, whom she is 2-0 against in WTA matches, while Sloane Stephens faces seven-time Grand Slam champion and two-time US Open winner Venus Williams. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD AND Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD,DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)