Multi-Agency Operation Busts Child Sex Traffickers, Exploiters

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in partnership with Mesquite Police, Garland Police, and Grand Prairie Police, made 28 arrests during Operation Perseus which was conducted from August 28 through September 1.

The goal of the multi-agency operation was to target people in the Dallas metropolitan area who use the internet to sexually exploit children through online solicitation, child pornography and internet sex trafficking of minors.

The command center for Operation Perseus was the Dallas Police Department’s ICAC Task Force office with 22 participating local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

There were 65 investigators assigned to the operation to execute search warrants, file criminal cases and arrest suspects.

According to a news release from the Dallas Police Department, “The collaborative operation was a tremendous success which resulted in addition to the 28 arrests, the execution of 26 search warrants, two pending arrests, and six ongoing cases which are anticipated to result in arrests. The success of Operation Perseus serves as a clear message that the Internet is a hostile environment for those who are looking to harm or exploit children in the North Texas Region.”