Garland Police Seek Suspect In 2 Robberies

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland need help identifying a suspect who is believed to have been involved in at least two separate robberies recently. The first incident happened on August 18 at around 8:45 p.m. while the second robbery took place just after 6:00 p.m. on September 2.

In the first crime, police stated that the suspect walked into the Quality Inn & Suites located in the 1600 block of Interstate-30 with a handgun. He then robbed an employee. About two weeks later, the same suspect entered the Tuesday Morning store in the 400 block of Interstate-30. There, he acted like he was purchasing an item before pulling out his gun.

The suspect has been described by police as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 190 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, faded jeans and a black hat. Surveillance video from the robberies also shows the man wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers either online or by calling 972-272-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.