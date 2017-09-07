CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM
Prime Minister Of Barbuda: ‘The Island Is Barely Habitable’

By Matt Yurus |CBS11 NEWS
An aerial photography taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on September 6, 2017 shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten. Hurricane Irma sowed a trail of deadly devastation through the Caribbean on Wednesday, reducing to rubble the tropical islands of Barbuda and St Martin. (photo credit: AFP Photo/ Dutch Defense Ministry/ Gerben Van Es/Getty Images)

BARBUDA (CBSDFW.COM) – The trail of damage Category 5 Hurricane Irma left behind and the stories of those affected are becoming more clear.

“It’s the most horrible thing that could happen in Barbuda or anywhere else in the world,” said one young woman.

Said another, this time a young girl, “My mom cried, and my brother woke me up. I was frightened. I didn’t know this was going to happen to me.”

Another survivor explained that “almost 90 percent of the houses in Barbuda… lose [sic] their roof.”

These are the voices of people after Hurricane Irma ripped through their homeland, Barbuda, the smaller Island of Antigua. According to Barbuda’s prime minister, the Island is “barely habitable.” They’ve lost seemingly everything.

“But my main concern right now is how are we going to survive after this? Every house, every infrastructure, every utility that is here is completely damaged,” said a distraught survivor.

There are plans in place to evacuate those residents to the main island, Antigua, as Hurricane Jose approaches. These stories likely echo throughout the Caribbean though.

Footage out of Saint Thomas shows more of the same. There are reports that the fire and police stations collapsed and the main hospital sustained heavy damage. Patients are being evacuated to Puerto Rico, according to the territory’s governor.

According to The Salvation Army, more than 80 percent of homes in St. Thomas, like Barbuda, are damaged.

 

