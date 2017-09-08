CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FLORIDA PREPARES FOR IRMA: Latest News | CBS Miami Coverage | Live Blog | Track The Storm | Facebook | Twitter

City Of Dallas Moving Forward With Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A statue in Dallas of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is expected to be taken down at any moment.

The fate of the monument has been in limbo since Wednesday, when the Dallas City Council voted 13-1 to remove it. City workers and heavy equipment were in place and a harness had been placed around the statue, but just hours after the vote a judge granted a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans a restraining order that blocked the removal.

Thursday a judge dismissed the restraining order of Sons of Confederate Veterans member Hiram Patterson, saying he hadn’t proven that the removal of the monument violated free-speech rights or that the City of Dallas hadn’t provided due process for its removal.

With the okay to again remove the statue Dallas police watched over it through the night. While everything was quiet as rush hour approached, crowds of people stopped by the statue on Thursday to see it and debate it’s removal.

The Robert E. Lee statue was established at Lee Park 81 years ago and it will cost some $450,000 to take it down.

The removal of the Robert E. Lee statue may not be the end of the confederate debate. The City is also looking at 16 street names that may be changing — including Lee Parkway.

There could also be calls to rename Lee Park, which members of the organization that cares for it are prepared to do. In a press statement earlier this week the Lee Park & Arlington Hall Conservancy said, “There are established and lengthy protocols for park naming. We are hoping that process can be expedited and the council will simply return the park’s moniker to Oak Lawn Park, which was the original designation of the property when the park was established in the early 1900s.”

No timeframe for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue was given but after the lifting of the restraining order city officials said they would be moving forward with its remioval.

