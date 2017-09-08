Final Flights Race Irma Out Of Florida

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
FLORIDA PREPARES FOR IRMA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Final Flights Race Irma Out Of Florida

By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: DFW airport, Evacuees, Hurricane Irma, Irma

DFW AIRPORT (CBS11) – Tearing across the Caribbean, Hurricane Irma has sent a clear and consistent message: “Get out of my way.”

“They evacuated us three days ago, but I couldn’t get a flight out,” said Delana LaHue of Fort Lauderdale.

Even before the massive storm reaches the US mainland, travel has already been trashed.

Florida airports and the airlines that serve them have been overwhelmed with passengers trying to get out of harm’s way.

LaHue said the flight that she thought she would be on, was canceled.

“I kept calling and calling and she’d say `we’ve got one’, and then she would say, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s gone’, and then she’d say, ‘we have one going to Charlotte!…hang on, hang on’ and then she’d say, ‘I’m so sorry, it’s gone.”

screen shot 2017 09 08 at 7 27 10 pm Final Flights Race Irma Out Of Florida

Hurricane Irma’s impact is being felt in North Texas as the final flights out of Miami are landing at DFW Airport. (CBS11)

Finally, in desperation, LaHue hired an Uber driver to take her from Fort Lauderdale to Miami, where she was finally able to board a flight to DFW. Whether from sheer exhaustion or relief, the experience brought her to tears.

“I feel like kissing the ground I’m so happy,” said LaHue.

A few feet away, Shaynen Wylie rushed into her grandparents’ anxious arms– admitting that she, too, began to panic when her flight was canceled.

“Me and my Dad were going to drive North, but that hurricane was so big that I don’t know if that would have helped,” said Wylie, who just moved to Florida three weeks ago.

“Oh, my gosh, we’re just so happy!” exclaimed her grandmother, Jody Tiddark. “My husband was ready to drive down to pick her up.”

But other travelers said the roads were as congested as Florida airports.

“It took my friend 17 hours to get from Ft. Lauderdale to Atlanta,” said Jasmin Fields. “It usually takes about 7 or 8, it took her 17 hours!”

Relieved travelers say the sheer size of Irma eliminated many options for shelter away from the coast.

“People were saying get in the car and drive! Well, where are you gonna drive?” asked LaHue.

More from Robbie Owens
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch