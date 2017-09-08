House Heads Toward Backing Harvey Aid Bill, Debt Hike

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican conservatives are grumbling, but the House is poised to back a $15.3 billion disaster aid package that President Donald Trump and Democrats have married to a temporary increase in America’s borrowing authority.
Friday’s House vote would send the measure to Trump for his signature, replenishing rapidly dwindling disaster accounts as Hurricane Irma tracks toward Florida this weekend.
The must-do legislation would also provide money to fund government agencies through Dec. 8, eliminating the threat of a government shutdown when the new fiscal year starts next month.
Conservatives are upset at the painful debt limit vote. GOP leaders actually had hoped to solve the politically toxic debt limit issue through next year’s midterm elections, but Trump sided with Democrats for a debt reprieve only into December or slightly beyond.
