Report: NFL Suspends Former Kicker For Domestic Violence

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Out of nowhere, the NFL is suspending former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown six more games for domestic violence, even though Brown is not playing this season.

The 38-year-old kicker was suspended for one game, at the beginning of the 2016 season, for allegedly striking his wife. The Giants released him soon after.

“I mean, I had put my hands on her. I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage,” Brown told ABC News’ Paula Faris. “I never hit her. I never slapped her. I never choked her. I never did those types of things.”

Reports say the NFL re-opened the investigation into Brown’s case, and say they found new information during that process that justified the longer suspension.