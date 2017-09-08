CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
The Dez Bryant, Josh Norman TV Phone Beef? Displeasure Turned Into Dollars

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, dez bryant, Instagram, Josh Norman, Mike Fisher, NFC East, NFL, social media, Twitter, Washington Redskins

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman have apparently discovered one of the great open secret of the music industry: If you have a “beef,’’ turn your displeasure into dollars.

During Thursday Night Football on national television, Norman’s ad for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone “dropped’’ first. In a fake press conference, Norman is asked by reporters about a picture he’s posted on social media that shows Bryant’s hands as sticks of butter, and then a picture in which he says “I’m better than Dez Bryant,’’ and then Norman’s words, “Oh, Dez, where are you? You are choking on my dust!’’

At first glance, this seems incendiary. It’s “Cowboys vs. Redskins,’’ and its two players with a rivalry that once even included Norman suggesting that Bryant had threatened him with gunplay.

But take a second look, Cowboys Nation, and see the logic: A large corporation is not going to antagonize an NFL superstar without his approval, right?

Right!

Which is why Bryant is in on the joke, as he tweeted on Thursday night…

Indeed, it was a week ago when Bryant posted on Instagram that he’d joined Samsung as a spokesman.

It’s a love/hate relationship that will continue on the field when the Cowboys and Redskins play on October 29th and then again on Thanksgiving on November 30th.

There will be aspects of the rivalry that will be unfunny. But thanks to the ads, there will be aspects of the rivalry that are also about the money.

