The Dez Bryant, Josh Norman TV Phone Beef? Displeasure Turned Into Dollars

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman have apparently discovered one of the great open secret of the music industry: If you have a “beef,’’ turn your displeasure into dollars.

During Thursday Night Football on national television, Norman’s ad for the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone “dropped’’ first. In a fake press conference, Norman is asked by reporters about a picture he’s posted on social media that shows Bryant’s hands as sticks of butter, and then a picture in which he says “I’m better than Dez Bryant,’’ and then Norman’s words, “Oh, Dez, where are you? You are choking on my dust!’’

At first glance, this seems incendiary. It’s “Cowboys vs. Redskins,’’ and its two players with a rivalry that once even included Norman suggesting that Bryant had threatened him with gunplay.

But take a second look, Cowboys Nation, and see the logic: A large corporation is not going to antagonize an NFL superstar without his approval, right?

Right!

Which is why Bryant is in on the joke, as he tweeted on Thursday night…

My @SamsungMobile commercial about Norman air on the 15th…can't wait…good job Norman.. I like mine better lol 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 8, 2017

Indeed, it was a week ago when Bryant posted on Instagram that he’d joined Samsung as a spokesman.

It’s a love/hate relationship that will continue on the field when the Cowboys and Redskins play on October 29th and then again on Thanksgiving on November 30th.

There will be aspects of the rivalry that will be unfunny. But thanks to the ads, there will be aspects of the rivalry that are also about the money.