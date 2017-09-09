North Texas First Responders Remember Sept. 11 In Memorial Climb

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In remembering the brave people who gave their lives to save others on Sept. 11, hundreds of North Texas first responders in full gear took part in a memorial climb in downtown Dallas.
Firefighters and police officers in their full gear reenacted the 9/11 climb of the Twin Towers Saturday morning at the Renaissance Tower.
The climbers scaled 110 floors of the tower to symbolize the steps of the former towers of the World Trade Center.
“Unimaginable… the sacrifices that these gentlemen and ladies gave for the city, their country… strangers,” said Waxahachie firefighter Scott Safford.
Each climbers carried the name-tag and photograph of a first responder who died on 9/11.
The memorial climb is in its seventh year.