Woman Dies After Shooting In Fort Worth Neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 22-year-old woman died after a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood, police say.
Police arrived to a home at the corner of Burchill Road and McKenzie Street at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Investigators say they found a woman inside the home that had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Victoria Deleon.
Police have not released any more information about what may have led to her death.