Crane Headed To Remove Confederate Statue Involved In Fatal Accident

UPDATED | September 11, 2017, 12:17AM
A crane on its way to remove the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Park in Dallas was involved in a fatal accident. (Yona Gavino/Twitter)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials say a crane that was on its way to remove the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Park in Dallas was involved in a fatal accident that killed one person.

According to officials, a semi-truck collided with the crane at SM Wright Freeway and Linfield Avenue.

Dallas police responded to the accident just before 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the crane arrived in Dallas from Houston at around 7:45 p.m.

Officials say the crane had a left-turn arrow and was turning westbound on Linfield Avenue off of the freeway. The semi-truck ran through the light as it was going south on the freeway and collided with the crane.

The semi-truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The crane driver did not suffer any serious injuries, according to officials.

Dallas police are on the scene as the investigation continues. There has been no word on how the accident affects the timeframe of the statue removal.

The Dallas City Council voted to remove the statue on Wednesday. The removal was delayed on Friday due to the city not having the necessary equipment.

