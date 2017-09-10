IRMA HITS FLORIDA KEYS: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter
Texas Pets Prepped For Adoption In Utah After Harvey

Filed Under: Community Animal Welfare Society, Harvey, Hurricane Harvey, Pet Adoption, SALT LAKE CITY, Texas

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dozens of homeless dogs and cats brought to Salt Lake City from Texas because of Hurricane Harvey will be spayed and neutered Sunday as animal advocates prepare them for local adoption.

The Community Animal Welfare Society and other organizations helped bring dozens of animals from Texas shelters in an effort to make room in those shelters for Houston pets waiting to be reunited with owners.

The organization says the medical needs of the homeless pets exceeded their expectations. They said nine animals had heart worm, eight had ringworm and two have a skin disease caused by parasites. The Community Animal Welfare Society is hosting an online fundraiser on its website that’s raised $13,000 so far.

