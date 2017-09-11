Oklahoma’s Mayfield Apologizes For Flag Incident At Ohio St.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP/105.3 The Fan) – Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has apologized for his postgame flag celebration following the Sooners’ victory at Ohio State.

.@baker_mayfield6 apologizes for planting the flag after the win. pic.twitter.com/GABar6zchJ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 11, 2017

After Saturday night’s 31-16 win, Mayfield ran around the field at Ohio Stadium with a crimson OU flag, then took it to the “O” at midfield and tried to stick it in the ground as his teammates celebrated around him.

Baker Mayfield just did that. pic.twitter.com/Qo2Aw1pPE8 — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2017

Mayfield said Monday that he didn’t mean any disrespect. He said he should have saved his celebration for the locker room, adding that he would be upset if someone did that on Oklahoma’s home field.

The win was payback for the Sooners, who had to watch Buckeyes players embrace and sing their alma mater on the field after the 45-24 loss at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium a year ago. And Mayfield’s comments Monday were completely different than what he felt following the win Saturday.

“It was embarrassing for them to sing their fight song on our field, and they probably feel the same way right now,” Mayfield said after the win. “We’ve had that mood in the locker room that nobody believes in us.”

Mayfield threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns as No. 5 Oklahoma rallied to knock off the second-ranked Buckeyes. The Sooners have since moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll.

