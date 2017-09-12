CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
A-Listers Join ‘Hand In Hand’ Raising Money For Harvey Survivors

(CBSDFW.COM) – Tonight a telethon will air on CMT to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey, thus “unifying the nation to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation,” according to a release.

“This is in recognition of the way people have worked  ‘hand in hand to help people overcome the challenges Texans have faced,” said Governor Greg Abbott about the show.

The multi-network event starts at 7 p.m. ET on CBS11 with a re-airing at 8 p.m. PT on the West Coast.

The telethon will conclude with a finale performance by George Strait live from his Harvey relief benefit concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre.

Blake Shelton, George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Beyoncé, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are among the celebrities who are confirmed to appear on the hour-long special.

harvey victim A Listers Join Hand In Hand Raising Money For Harvey Survivors

ORANGE, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Paul Morris checks on neighbors homes in a flooded district of Orange as Texas slowly moves toward recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey on September 7, 2017 in Orange, Texas. Almost a week after Hurricane Harvey ravaged parts of the state, some neighborhoods still remained flooded and without electricity. While downtown Houston is returning to business, thousands continue to live in shelters, hotels and other accommodations as they contemplate their future. (photo credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hand in Hand will be staged live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, Times Square in New York and the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles.

The show will also be streamed internationally via Facebook and Twitter starting at 8 p.m. ET during the first broadcast.

Hand in Hand‘s text-to-donate campaign, online and donations by phone will begin at the top of the show and will conclude an hour after the show ends.

Proceeds from the night will support United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.

 

