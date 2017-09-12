Beltre Activated Off Disabled List, Tyson Ross Released

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.): The Rangers have also activated reliever Keone Kela from the disabled list. Kela has been out since August 5 with right shoulder soreness.

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers surprisingly activated third baseman Adrian Beltre before Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Rangers have purchased OF-INF Willie Calhoun from Round Rock and activated 3B Adrian Beltre from 10 Day DL. RHP Tyson Ross released. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) September 12, 2017

The club also officially called up prospect Willie Calhoun and pulled the plug on Tyson Ross.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told reporters Tuesday that Beltre wouldn’t have been activated had it not been for rosters being expanded in September. Daniels added that Beltre has made some progress so the club figured they’d make him available.

Manager Jeff Banister added that Beltre isn’t ready to play every day but he’ll be active, which seems to indicate that Beltre could be available to pinch hit at some point.

Beltre was seen taking batting practice on the field prior to the game and said “there’s been improvement” in his hamstring. Beltre added that his first batting practice session was “alright (but) not where I want to be.”

Beltre suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain back on August 31 and was expected to need at least four weeks to recover.

As for starter Tyson Ross, the right-hander’s recovery from off-season thoracic outlet syndrome didn’t go as planned. Texas signed Ross to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million to shore up their rotation but he struggled to return to his all-star form with the San Diego Padres. Ross went 3-3 with a 7.71 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts).

Calhoun will make his major league debut tonight in left field. He’ll hit seventh in the order.