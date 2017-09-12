Group Planning Protest Over Removal Of Confederate Statue

By Chelsea Wade
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – We’re not tell you anything, Dallas! That’s the message from “This is Texas Freedom Force.”

The group is planning to protest the removal of a Confederate statue from a park in Dallas. The rally is planned for Saturday, but no one knows where.

“We do not want to give the City of Dallas or anybody any heads up because they have been less than forthcoming with us in working with us,” said a guy who calls himself “Milkbone.” “We’re going to teach [the city] that whenever you do not work with organizations whenever they have tried to work with you up front, and be forthcoming with you, and you turn around and try to screw us in the back, then we’re going to turn around and give it right back to you.”

He also cited security concerns as another reason for withholding information about the protest. “We’re going to make this one count.”

The rally is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

He said they plan to reveal the location on Thursday.

