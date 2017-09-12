Judge Recused In Waco Biker Case For 2nd Time In 2 Weeks

WACO (AP) – A judge has been removed from presiding over the first case set for trial arising from a deadly biker shootout outside a Waco restaurant.

Retired state Judge Dan Mills recused state District Judge Ralph Strother on Monday from the case of Dallas Bandido Christopher “Jake” Carrizal after his attorney accused Strother of bias.

Strother was also recused late last month from presiding over the trials of three other bikers.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna says the ruling won’t affect the prosecution of the more than 150 bikers accused in a 2015 shootout with police outside a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco that killed nine people and wounded 20 others.

Carrizal filed a motion Tuesday for Strother’s replacement, state District Judge Matt Johnson, to also be recused because of bias.

