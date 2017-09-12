CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Oklahoma’s Bledsoe Sues NCAA For Lost Eligibility

Filed Under: Amani Bledsoe, Big 12, Clomiphene, Drug Test, eligibility, lawsuit, NCAA, Oklahoma, Performance Enhancing Drugs, Sooners, supplement

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being suspended for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs.

According to court documents, a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 24 in Cleveland County, Oklahoma asked the NCAA to lift the suspension and restore a year of eligibility. It also seeks reimbursement for court costs and attorney fees.

The lawsuit says Bledsoe ran out of a supplement and took some of a teammate’s supplement last year before submitting to a random NCAA drug test. The NCAA notified Oklahoma that Bledsoe’s sample contained a banned substance called clomiphene. Bledsoe said he was surprised. He appealed, but it was denied.

The sophomore from Lawrence, Kansas, played in six games as a true freshman last season. The suspension cost Bledsoe the final six games of that season and runs through Oct. 5 this season, four games into OU’s schedule.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch