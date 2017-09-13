5 Dead At Florida Nursing Home That Lost Power During Irma

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says five people have died from a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

Police and fire crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Sharief confirmed during a news conference that three residents died at the center and two died at the hospital.

Officials say another 115 people have been evacuated from the facility, their conditions are not known.

Sharief said there are no details about the cause of the deaths. No further details were immediately available.

WATCH LIVE: Police give an update on the 5 deaths at a nursing home in Florida after Irma https://t.co/WuOk4KAYT0 pic.twitter.com/LVApyGrh96 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2017

The number of people without electricity in the steamy late-summer heat dropped to 9.5 million — just under half of Florida’s population. Utility officials warned it could take 10 days or more for power to be fully restored. About 110,000 people remained in shelters across the state.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for the latest details.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)