City Of Dallas Wants Input On Cultural Plan

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time since 2002, the City of Dallas is putting together a cultural plan, but they’re taking their time and asking for help from the public.

The Office of Cultural Affairs has begun a year-long process to create the plan that they say “will analyze the city’s cultural priorities, determine how Dallas residents experience culture in their daily lives and plan how the city can continue to stay artist-friendly.”

The City is asking residents to contribute ideas to the development of the plan by attending any one of a series of conversations this month about the initiative.

All of the community engagement are free and will be held on the following dates: